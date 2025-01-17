Five dioceses endorse a Catholic group that considers homosexuality a disease like alcoholism

Is called Courage Internationaland it is a movement – ​​supposedly Catholic – founded in 1978 in the United States to “treat” homosexuality, which they consider a disease. Some of their practices appear in the complaint for the alleged promotion of ‘conversion therapies’ in seven Spanish dioceses that the Ministry of Equality is already processing and that, for bishops like Munilla, “do not exist”, but are “an ideological construct of the Marxism to prevent the Church from pastorally accompanying people with homosexual inclinations, helping them to live the virtue of chastity.

Although they have received significant criticism from experts around the world for promoting psychological therapies to change sexual orientation, and for comparing homosexuality with alcoholism, Courage International was endorsed in 1994 by the controversial Colombian cardinal Alfonso López Trujillo during the time of John Paul II. , and since then it has expanded to a dozen countries. Currently, it has a significant presence in the US, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and the Dominican Republic. Also in Spain, where it is at least present in the dioceses of the Canary Islands, Toledo (where it started four years ago), Getafe and Alcalá, the latter two involved in the denunciation of conversion therapies. And, from next January 21, also in Cuenca.

And the bishop of Cuenca, José María Yanguas, has written a letter to all the priests of the diocese inviting them to the official presentation of this movement, and of a program, called Encourage, which aims, literally, to “treat” the people with attraction to others of the same sex.

In a letter dated January 8, on the Bishop’s letterhead and signed by the delegate for the Clergy of the diocese, Felipe García Espeja, all the clergy are summoned to a demonstration of “this pastoral initiative of undoubted and growing interest.” . The meeting will take place in the halls of the San Fernando parish in the capital of Cuenca on January 21, from 10:30 to 11:30, with the aim. That those responsible for Courage “carefully explain the nature of the initiative, its objectives, processes and development.”

In the letter, to which elDiario.es has had access, the diocese defines the work of Courage International as “an apostolate of the Catholic Church that seeks to serve people with same-sex attractions and help them live the virtue of chastity.” , and also aimed at family and friends, “in order to see how to treat and accompany people with attractions to others of the same sex.”

“Today, the LGTBI movement, for example, has acquired unsuspected dimensions,” notes the letter, which insists that “the spread of certain attitudes, behaviors and decisions regarding marriage, children, and sexual relations in general, “obliges us to take pastoral care of these matters.”

A few weeks ago, the diocese reveals, the coordinator of Courage Spain visited Monsignor Yanguas to “formally present this pastoral care for people with same-sex attraction.” A few days before, he had done it “privately” with a group of people linked to the Bishopric. After the meeting, the bishop granted space for “this pastoral initiative of undoubted and growing interest” on January 21.

In Spain, Courage International has been trying to introduce its activities for some time, in collaboration with other institutions, movements and priests (some of which appear in the complaint presented to Equality). In 2020 he managed to enter Toledo, a diocese where there have already been some complaints that are being investigated. In recent months, Courage has obtained approval to work in the dioceses of Getafe and Alcalá de Henares. As elDiario.es has learned, he also tried, this time without success, in the diocese of Madrid, where Cardinal Cobo did not want to accept an ‘anti-gay’ apostolate as part of the diocese’s pastoral care. Different experts in Psychiatry and Psychology have warned, for years, of the danger of this organization and its methods, which approach homosexuality as a therapeutic problem, an illness, that must be treated.

