With the renewal of Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre With Mallorca in the First Division of Spain, the speculations that put him as the new helmsman of America ended and he broke up with one of the great cream-blue signings that had been planned for the restructuring in El Nido, since Fernando “Tano” Ortiz announced his departure from Coapa.
Despite the fact that the Mexican strategist had not said anything about his new extension, much less talked about the rumors that related him to the Eagles, he already gave some direct statements about his current step with the Spanish team. In his recent comments, he hinted at why he had no plans to return to Mexico with the cream-blue painting.
“I never sign for more than a year; I am happy with my work and that is very important. There will be one day worse than another, but my wife and I are happy in Palma, in the Balearic Islands. On a personal and professional level, I am very happy,” said the Mallorca coach.
The Aztec strategist accumulated 20 wins, 9 draws and 21 losses, in the 2022/23 season, which means progress that, for him, will gradually yield the expected fruits, as long as everyone is in the same position. commitment level.
“Going from First to Second, and from there to Second B and back to First generates instability. We are going to celebrate our third year with players who have already played one hundred games in First Division. The club is financially consolidated, the renovation of the stadium is going very well And that means that we all have to push ourselves a little more, I’m the first””
– Javier Aguirre.
Finally, ‘The Basque‘ He mentioned that there was some responsibility with the Spanish club, so thinking about other projects was almost impossible due to the construction that has taken place with the institution.
“With the directive we agreed on almost everything. What I have said, and I think we are hand in hand with the board, is that we want to consolidate ourselves in the First Division, and a project is being formed to meet that objective, the club makes everything easier for me, I am comfortable with the team”, he declared.
