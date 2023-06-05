PreviousDirectChronicle

In the last breath, Atlético lost the runner-up spot, a consolation award with which they tried to confirm that they have been the best team in the League after the World Cup break. A goal by Pascual in which the rojiblancos called on Morata for a foul at the start of the play, prevented Simeone’s men from winning in a duel with many alternatives.

2 Jorgensen, Kiko Femenía (Jorge Cuenca, min. 45), Mandi (Mojica, min. 85), Alberto Moreno (Jorge Pascual, min. 85), Pau Torres, Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros (Giovani Lo Celso, min. 66) , Chukwueze (Álex Baena, min. 66), Yeremy Pino and Nicolas Jackson 2 Ivo Grbic (Antonio Gomis, min. 84), Witsel, Savic, Reguilón (Morata, min. 84), Mario Hermoso, Nahuel Molina, Pablo Barrios Rivas, Koke, Saúl, Griezmann and Correa (Lemar, min. 84) goals 1-0 min. 9: Nicholas Jackson. 1-1 min. 18: Strap. 1-2 min. 55: Strap. 2-2 min. 92: Jorge Pascual. Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea Yellow cards Alberto Moreno (min. 36), Capoue (min. 39), Pablo Barrios Rivas (min. 68), Álex Baena (min. 75) and Correa (min. 76) See also A wife files for divorce after her husband's marriage to another woman red cards Witsel (min. 70)

The fire was opened by Villarreal, benefited by a bad touch from the rookie Barrios. The kid converted a headed punt into an assist to Jackson. The Senegalese beat Grbic with a powerful cross shot. The goal confirmed Villarreal’s initial superiority with the ball. Setien’s tics already seem inoculated. A team that is not ashamed of its players stepping on the ball without advancing a step, waiting for the rival to attack or for a clear clearance to speed up the game. Opposite, Atlético opted for transitions. From one that ended in Nahuel Molina scratched a side free kick. The execution overflowed picaresque. With Villarreal’s defense sunk on the edge of the small area, Griezmann took a low scepter in front of the penalty spot, where Correa appeared to score with a subtle touch from inside.

From another quick attack by Atlético came the barefoot dog in which the hands have become in the area. A point-blank header from Saúl saved Jorgensen. The ball fell to Griezmann and his shot did not go in because Mandi dived and the ball hit his arm without having him rest on the ground. The VAR did not even call the referee, in a decision that once again shows that existing division in the refereeing establishment that is reflected in the disparate criteria that are applied week by week. Capoué with a whiplash to the crosshead closed an entertaining first act.

The second was even better because Atlético took a step forward. He wanted more ball without losing sight of the spaces on the counter. And he found them with a perfect display from a steal from Koke, a deep shot from Hermoso to Griezmann and the final pass from him to Correa. Reguilón was able to close out the game before Witsel was sent off with 20 minutes remaining. It was Grbic’s moment, who sustained the result with three saves of merit before being substituted due to injury.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.