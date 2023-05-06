Chapter 213 of “At the bottom there is room” It was full of love and passion! July and Javier are now in love after an unexpected scene in which the famous ‘Happy’ saw his life’s dream come true before his eyes, from one moment to the next. After being disappointed in Cristóbal in the América TV series, Charito’s niece extinguished all her hopes and decided to reciprocate the praise of her number one fan. So, in a matter of seconds, she said something that ‘Javi’ never thought she would hear: “Do you want to be with me?”.

the emotion of now in love with July It was noticed in a big way and the young man wanted to seal the moment with a kiss. However, July insisted that they should go slow from now on and ‘climb up’ bit by bit. Of course, Charito did not agree with this decision at first, since his niece is doing it just to forget Cristóbal and not out of sincere affection. Finally, the young woman said that over time she would learn to love him, since she is a good person and she values ​​her.