Mario Perrotta, the theater actor who suspended the show in Lecce to scold the teacher

An actor, a theater and a school group. It is not a joke, but the story that saw the protagonist Mario Perrotta, an actor who, while performing on stage, scolded a teacher he said was “undisciplined”. To tell it is the Republic.

The episode happened at the Paisiello theater in Lecce last April 17, during a morning show dedicated to students, “S/Calvino o della libertà”staged in front of an audience of 240 students. Of these, 57 came from the nearby Palmieri high school, accompanied by five teachers.

Katia Mazzotta, teacher present and representative of the teachers’ internal union, recounted another version of what happened in an open letter: “Mr. scene shows for them, as these matinees constituted an exception and as it was necessary for an actor to relate to the audience, he saw fit to interrupt the recitation to scold a teacher, giving her the familiar and pointing at her, who had responded to a service call, obviously in the foyer and with the cell phone on silent”.

As if the phone call had been used as a pretext to pick on those who take students to the theater. “She stated – continues the teacher in the letter – that she was the prototype of teachers who are the first to know how to implement good rules of conduct and that teachers take students to the theater to lose a day’s work. A rant probably the result of personal school frustrations, as he himself said. Perrotta also offended the pupils with expressions not suited to a man of culture in a school context, and he returned to pointing at the teacher and warning the pupils of this bad teaching”.

