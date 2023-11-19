Sunday, November 19, 2023, 3:57 p.m.



| Updated 4:02 p.m.

Jaume Masià won the Moto3 race at the Qatar GP and became world champion of the small displacement. The Valencian driver won a very close race in which his rival for the title, the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki, finished sixth, which helped the driver from Algamesí to take the crown with one race of the championship still remaining. Masià will arrive already crowned at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Cheste, which will allow him to enjoy the title in his homeland.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information