Elections in Argentina: Flávio makes a pro-Milei post; Janja and government supporters defend Sergio Massa

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 19/11/2023 – 12:03

On the day of the second round of elections in Argentina, government and opposition politicians are divided between supporting the libertarian Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) and the Peronist Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria) on X (formerly Twitter). First lady Janja da Silva showed her support for Massa by posting a comic strip featuring the character Mafalda, while senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) defended Milei’s victory as a way for the country to “get rid of the left”.

On Saturday morning, the 19th, the first lady published a photo of Mafalda, written by Argentine cartoonist Quino, together with Mônica, by Brazilian Maurício de Sousa. In the caption, Janja wrote “What a great hug!” The term “mass” was capitalized to refer to the center-left candidate of Unión por la Pátria.

Last Tuesday, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said that the neighboring country needs to elect a president who “likes democracy”. The PT member classified Argentina, Brazil’s main partner in the region, and the Mercosur bloc as “very important” for the country and stated that the two countries need each other. Throughout his campaign for Casa Rosada, Milei suggested that he could remove Argentines from the bloc if he is elected.

Other government politicians also declared their support for Massa, or their rejection of the libertarian. Representative Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ), deputy leader of the Lula government in the National Congress, compared Milei to former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and said that the Peronist would be the “certainty that Argentina will follow the path of democracy and of union, without any trap or adventure.”

Bolsonaristas relate freedom to Milei’s victory

Flávio Bolsonaro published a post in support of the libertarian, and stated that Argentina has an opportunity to “free itself from the left, from decades of hyperinflation and economic and social crisis”. The statement by the former president’s son refers to the fact that Massa is the country’s current Economy Minister, which recorded inflation of 142.7% in October.

Federal deputy Rodrigo Valadares (União-SE) published an image of Milei on his social networks and stated that the libertarian is heading “towards victory”. “May the Argentine people choose the path of freedom and prosperity,” he said.