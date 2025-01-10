It is probably the king of current action films, at least those with a moderate or low budget. Count on Jason Statham It is a guarantee of entertainment for fans of the genre and, furthermore, does not allow too much time to pass between the premiere of one proposal and another. So after The Beekeeper: The protectorreleased almost a year ago, the British actor already has a new film ready and repeating with the same director, David Yesterday.

It is about A Working Man and in it he practically traces the role he played in the aforementioned The Beekeeperalthough with a different character, as an agent specializing in the most risky missions who wants to retire and live a life away from violence. Mission that will be even more difficult, if not impossible.

Leaving his former profession behind, Levon Cade (Statham) He now earns his living as an ordinary worker in the construction sector. and grateful to his boss for giving him this opportunity. The problem will come when some evil people kidnap his teenage daughter, whom Levon loves like a daughter. Determined to find her and free herdiscovers that beyond being a simple kidnapping, a criminal network of human trafficking is hidden behind it.

Just like The Keepeekeris a production promoted by Amazon MGM Studios and for now only has a release date set. in US theaters on March 28. Therefore, Statham fans will have to settle, at least for now, with the first trailer released in the original version in English.

Along with Statham we can see other well-known faces such as David Harbor or a Michael Pena who has already collaborated before with David Ayer in hearts of steel and Without respite.

But, without a doubt, one of the attractions is knowing that the script of A Working Man It has been written by Sylvester Stallone himself, with extensive experience in screenwriting, including an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay in 1977 for none other than Rockyin collaboration with Chuck Dixonrenowned comic book writer and author of the novel on which it is based, Levon’s Trade published in 2014 and which has given rise to a literary saga composed of more than a dozen books.

