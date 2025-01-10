Soup time: five very comforting ideas to warm up in January

With the cold of January, the most comforting dishes to prepare these days are spoon dishes. We spend more time at home and, above all, we want to taste good soups with which to warm up. Broths hydrate us and, being light dishes, they also facilitate digestion.

Nutritious and comforting: four creams and soups with seasonal vegetables

In Spain the great spoon dishes are for winter and, in addition, they have a huge variety to taste different flavors and textures. If we add a soup with an Asian touch, our stomach will appreciate this steaming dish that invigorates the body in the colder months.

Here we propose five delicious soups to prepare, from the most classic to the most innovative.

chicken soup

There’s nothing like chicken soup to lift your spirits in the cold. In addition to being very nutritious, it is a classic that is always prepared at home to combat colds and flu or simply to enjoy a good plate of food.

When preparing the broth we make a selection of vegetables that can be leek, onion, celery, carrots and, if we want it to have more body, we can also add potatoes. When it comes to chicken, we can count on the carcass, a thigh and a breast, although we can add more elements if we are going to eat many people.

First of all, we wash the vegetables well before peeling them so that there is no trace of dirt left. We prepare a large pot and first add the chicken pieces and, on top, the cut vegetables. We add a tablespoon of salt and pour two liters of water until everything is covered. Then cover the pot and let it cook over low heat for an hour and a half.

We will have to use a slotted spoon or spoon to remove the foam during cooking. These are impurities in the ingredients that should be left out of the broth because they would leave a bitter taste.

Once the cooking time has passed, we take out the vegetables on one side and the chicken on the other. We strain the broth with a large strainer and pour it back into the pot with noodles, which we let cook for the minutes indicated by the manufacturer. Next, we add all the ingredients and we have a steaming, freshly made soup.





Chowder

To cook this simple dish, we put the raw ingredients in a pot, after having washed and peeled them but without cutting them. Next, we add a splash of olive oil and water until they are covered. Let it cook over low heat for an hour and then take out the fish and vegetables.

Before finishing, we put the parsley, onion, tomato and garlic cloves through the blender; chop the fish, carrots and potato. Then we put everything back in the pot and let it cook for ten more minutes. Ready to serve on the plate.

Brown rice with quinoa

For brown rice and quinoa to be perfect, it is important to wash and soak the seeds for at least half an hour. On the other hand, brown rice takes longer to cook, so it is best to cook it first and let it cool before mixing it with the vegetables. Plus, cooked and cooled brown rice is easier to digest.

Then we chop the vegetables, such as onion, red pepper and carrot – although you can vary to your liking and add as many as you want to the dish. Heat a generous splash of olive oil in the pan and add the vegetables and chopped garlic and sauté for a few minutes. Next, we add the quinoa and brown rice to the sauce and mix it with a vegetable broth that can be bottled. When it comes to spices, you can add parsley, saffron, coriander or cumin, according to your taste.

Ramen





Ramen is a popular dish from Japan. Although ramen is the ingredient that gives the recipe its name, it is the broth and the rest of the foods that give it its flavor.

To prepare this soup, heat sesame oil in a deep frying pan and sauté the ginger and garlic. Add the chicken broth and the kombu seaweed broth and let it boil. Next, we add sugar, salt, soy sauce and sake. We let it boil for three minutes and set it aside.

Then we put plenty of water to boil in a saucepan and cook the ramen for about five minutes. After that, we drain the pasta and serve the broth in individual bowls along with a good portion of ramen in each of them. And, finally, we spread the chives on top in a dish that should be soupy.

Chicken, egg and ham minced soup

This is one of the most classic winter soups and also one of the most affordable. In addition, you can add vegetables such as carrots, which give it a sweet touch.

We place a white ham bone, chicken, leek and celery, diced ham in a pot and a splash of oil and cover the ingredients with water. We put it over medium heat until it reaches a boil, at which point we cover the pot and lower the heat.

While the soup is making, cook the eggs in a separate saucepan with water. Once boiled (in about 10 minutes), we remove them and peel them. We cut the bread, toasted or untoasted, into small squares and serve the soup along with the chopped egg and bread.

This soup is also usually accompanied with noodles or cooked rice and some mint leaves that give it aroma.