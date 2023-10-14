43 years have passed since the first film in the saga was released, starring Jason Voorhees or better known in the film industry as Jason. Throughout all the films, the faces of this character have varied, but many do not remember them.

While it is true, for more than five years, the remembered Jason has been in the drawer of oblivion – unlike ‘Saw’ or ‘Scream’ -, the last film of this murderer was released in 2017. In this regard, for For the vast majority of moviegoers, the ‘Halloween’ saga is not the best of all, nor is it the worst.

Jason’s faces in the ‘Friday the 13th’ saga

Now that we are on the verge of Halloween, it is good to review the faces behind the hockey mask that Jason wore in the ‘Friday the 13th’ saga. The first film, released in 1980, showed us the protagonist only as a child, who was the shadow of his vengeful mother.

Jason’s face in the 1980 film was a boy. Photo: Hobbyconsoles

In the second Jason sequel, his figure resembled that of a farmer rather than a lethal assassin. In fact, at that time, he still did not wear the hockey mask with which everyone remembers him today. He is one of the appearances that went down in the history of the saga.

It only took a year to release the second Jason sequel. Photo: Hobbyconsoles

In part 3, Jason was finally getting his iconic mask with which he would identify and we all recognize to this day. In addition, he would also show his face more linked to the first installment in 1980, when he was a child.

Jason once again had a face similar to that of 1980. Photo: YouTube screenshot

One of the turning points was ‘Friday the 13th, Episode 4: The Final Chapter’. This installment was not an ending as such, but it is considered one of the great films of the saga. In this film, Jason showed a terrifying and bloody face, a product of Tom Savin’s makeup. As for the fifth part of this saga, many omit it, since an imitator comes out and not the serial killer. In the sixth edition, this figure appears as a decrepit zombie with a face full of maggots.

Jason returns in part 6 with a terrifying face. Photo. Hobbyconsoles

Another of his most striking faces would be that of ‘Friday the 13th, part 7’: he has a practically destroyed face, a chain hanging around his neck and teeth worthy of being a figure part of hell.

Jason’s face became more and more ruined. Photo: Hobbyconsoles

On the trip he made to Manhattan in ‘Friday the 13th, Part 8’, he showed a simpler look: a mask was covered on his face. In part 9, called ‘Jason: The End’, he had a very iconic makeup.

In part 9, Jason was already with the mask attached. Photo: Hobbyconsoles

In the tenth film, ‘Jason X’, the killer looks like the Terminator. The same thing happens in ‘Freddy vs. Jason’, except you can barely see his face.

Jason would already appear with the legendary hockey mask in part 10. Photo. Hobbyconsoles

Finally, in the remake of ‘Friday the 13th’ (2009), his face is not seen.