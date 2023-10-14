At the end of last month, it was announced that all products related to the collaboration between Pokemon and the Van Gogh Museum They were completely sold out. This happened after people flooded the museum to buy as much merchandise as they could, causing a completely chaotic scene. People climbed over each other to grab any piece of the limited product line they could, and resellers swooped in to buy up stock and turn it into online profits.

Just yesterday, Pokémon Co. revealed that everyone will have a second chance to get the promotional card “Pikachu with gray felt hat” via the website of the Pokémon Center. More details about this opportunity will be shared shortly, but today we learned that this distribution of the Pokémon Center It will be the only way to get the card in the future.

He Van Gogh Museum has updated its FAQ section about collaborating with Pokemon with a note on the “Pikachu with gray felt hat“. The museum has made the decision to stop distribution of the card at its location due to safety concerns after reaction to its debut. You can read the museum’s full statement below.

He Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company International They take the safety of visitors and staff very seriously. Recently, a small group of individuals has created an undesirable situation that has led us to make the difficult decision to withdraw the promotional card from Pikachu with gray felt hat from the museum. In this way, visitors will be able to enjoy this special collection of paintings by Pokemon and the rest of the museum safely and pleasantly. – Van Gogh Museum

Via: Go Nintendo

Editor’s note: They did not take the necessary measures and decide that it is better to stay away from this madness. Luckily the paintings are still on display and, if you ask me, I think it’s still worth the visit.