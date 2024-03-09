DThe boys next door are disciplined and rational: they go to the gym three times a week, a cheap one without the glamour. The subscription should be worth it, they briefly mention. Recently, however, they came back as if illuminated: Jason Derulo spontaneously completed a test training session in Aachen, and they were there live. Jason who?

Ursula Kals Editor in business, responsible for “Youth Writes”.

It's wonderful how the 15-year-olds report about the American singer's entourage, the wow moments, the free weights touched by HIM, which they once lifted themselves. The superstar even helped himself (!) to the drinks dispenser, the same one from which they usually fill their bottles, which now have something similar to Lourdes water.

The local newspaper was in an uproar, the “Bild” newspaper also reported (“Trial lesson in a cheap fit”), and an Instagram snippet went viral. What splendor for the imperial city! A touch of the big wide world.

Hero worship knows no age

No reason for elderly arrogance. Hero worship knows no age. Colleague M. still remembers vividly how Barack Obama trotted across the Hannover Messe and, surrounded by a crowd, had robots explained to him. At least M. was able to take a look from 50 meters away. Or the column around Olaf Scholz at the heating engineer, the Chancellor was allowed to turn a screw into a heat pump in the province in a flash of flashes. The average mortal's heart is pumping.

Celebrities on factory tours are in a class of their own. Unforgettable Sophia Thomalla (job title It-Girl) as brand ambassador in the bulk goods business. Among other things, it was about gravel. Even those who made fun of the gravel factory cult kept using their cell phones and then went back to their everyday work without bodyguards. Of course, singer Derulo had it with him, wired up, incredibly important. A really big cinema. Such a day, as beautiful as today. It's not just teenagers' eyes that shine under the stars.