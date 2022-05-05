It is by watching Jasmin that the younger cousin Samir, in love, has chosen to play between the posts. “Between the dog and the children, it’s 8pm and we still have to eat. They train, I train”. Jasmin Handanovic has retired less than a year after 10 consecutive seasons at Maribor. Now he has remained at the yellow-violet with the role of coach of the youth goalkeepers: “When you play it’s easier. You arrive at the pitch and train, then you just have to think about nutrition. As a coach there are many more complications”.