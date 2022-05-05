The former goalkeeper of Empoli and Mantua: “Against the Tuscans Inter must start strong. I have always envied my cousin’s brain, between concentration and determination. When he loses he is sick, it will be a good competition between the posts. And in the future I see him as a coach “
It is by watching Jasmin that the younger cousin Samir, in love, has chosen to play between the posts. “Between the dog and the children, it’s 8pm and we still have to eat. They train, I train”. Jasmin Handanovic has retired less than a year after 10 consecutive seasons at Maribor. Now he has remained at the yellow-violet with the role of coach of the youth goalkeepers: “When you play it’s easier. You arrive at the pitch and train, then you just have to think about nutrition. As a coach there are many more complications”.
