Jarlan Barrera: harsh criticism of Luis Grau, Junior’s assistant?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
controversy.
Taken from Luis Grau’s twitter
Controversy.
The player has been the center of controversy.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 05, 2022, 08:44 AM
Jarlan Barrera is still in the eye of the hurricane. The player has received harsh criticism in recent days for a series of statements.
Barrera affirmed that during his time at Junior he cried, but for having lost finals, which has generated the atrocious reaction of some of the team’s leaders.
(Piqué, separated from Shakira, lives his most bitter moment)
(Piqué: the queen test of “unrequited love” that would have affected Shakira)
Luis Grau, Juan Cruz Real’s assistant in the Barranquilla cast he did not keep anything, he uncovered himself and went straight ahead.
On his twitter account, Grau left a targeted message, but did not mention the player who is in Nacional.
“You don’t cry like a fag what you don’t defend as a man..”says the sentence Is it towards Jarlan?
August 05, 2022, 08:44 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Jarlan #Barrera #harsh #criticism #Luis #Grau #Juniors #assistant
Leave a Reply