Jarlan Barrera: harsh criticism of Luis Grau, Junior’s assistant?

Jarlan Barrera is still in the eye of the hurricane. The player has received harsh criticism in recent days for a series of statements.

Barrera affirmed that during his time at Junior he cried, but for having lost finals, which has generated the atrocious reaction of some of the team’s leaders.

Luis Grau, Juan Cruz Real’s assistant in the Barranquilla cast he did not keep anything, he uncovered himself and went straight ahead.

On his twitter account, Grau left a targeted message, but did not mention the player who is in Nacional.



“You don’t cry like a fag what you don’t defend as a man..”says the sentence Is it towards Jarlan?