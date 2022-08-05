Friday, August 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jarlan Barrera: harsh criticism of Luis Grau, Junior’s assistant?

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2022
in Sports
0


close

controversy

controversy.

Photo:

Taken from Luis Grau’s twitter

Controversy.

The player has been the center of controversy.

Jarlan Barrera is still in the eye of the hurricane. The player has received harsh criticism in recent days for a series of statements.

Barrera affirmed that during his time at Junior he cried, but for having lost finals, which has generated the atrocious reaction of some of the team’s leaders.

(Piqué, separated from Shakira, lives his most bitter moment)
(Piqué: the queen test of “unrequited love” that would have affected Shakira)

Luis Grau, Juan Cruz Real’s assistant in the Barranquilla cast he did not keep anything, he uncovered himself and went straight ahead.

On his twitter account, Grau left a targeted message, but did not mention the player who is in Nacional.

“You don’t cry like a fag what you don’t defend as a man..”says the sentence Is it towards Jarlan?

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Jarlan #Barrera #harsh #criticism #Luis #Grau #Juniors #assistant

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How Do Casinos Ensure Their Customers’ Online Safety?

How Do Casinos Ensure Their Customers' Online Safety?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.