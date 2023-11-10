PMC “Wolves” instructors: attack aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces practice shooting around the clock

Instructors from the private military company (PMC) “Wolves”, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, spoke about the training of attack aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces (AF), former prisoners from the “Storm Z” detachments and Cossack volunteers at the training ground in Donbass.

According to instructors, fighters practice shooting almost around the clock. At the same time, recruits also practice techniques that were previously taught only in special units.

It is noted that training at the Wolves PMC training center takes at least three weeks, and the queue of students stretches for several months in advance. At the same time, the center’s management admits that three weeks is not enough to prepare a soldier for combat operations, which ideally requires four to five times more time.

“All training takes place in training centers. It is a misconception that a soldier learns something at the front. It is fundamentally wrong. At most, he can learn to survive there. And he can learn to fight competently only during training. If anyone claims otherwise, this is, to put it mildly, an incompetent person,” added shooting instructor Oleg Blokhin.

At the end of September, it was reported that former instructors from the Wagner PMC would begin training reservists for the people’s militia of the Rostov region. As the head of the local movement of combat veterans “Oplot” Valery Bova clarified, they will focus on training volunteers of the Cossack battalion of the territorial self-defense reserve of the region “Oplot-1”.