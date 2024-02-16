Activision she was sued for 680 million dollars by two big Call of Duty names, Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez and Seth “Scump” Abner, active in the sector eSports, with the accusation of monopoly of the competitive scene. According to the text of the complaint, Activision forced players to join its league, making them pay an exorbitant registration fee and requiring them not to monetize through sponsorships. According to the plaintiffs, Activision did not consult or seek player approval for the rule changes compared to the past.

The crux of the dispute is essentially the way in which the tournaments were managed and the matches were organised Call of Duty Leaguean event that replaced the Call of Duty World League in 2020.

The new organization essentially took on the format of Overwatch League, monopolizing the scene. Professional players were given no alternatives, all blocked by the company, so now they are seeking compensation for the lost revenue.