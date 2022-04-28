Famitsu published the traditional sales rankings regarding software and hardware in Japanwith eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 which turned out to be the best-selling game and Nintendo Switch to dominate, as usual, the ranking of the best-selling consoles.

Software ranking

[NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 92,724 (New) [PS4] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 54,539 (New) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 29,281 (618,481) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,872 (4,579,625) [NSW] Yomawari 3 (Nippon Ichi Software, 04/21/22) – 11,129 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,841 (2,612,444) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,372 (4,853,533) [PS4] Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters (Compile Hart, 04/21/22) – 6,268 (New) [NSW] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (ATLUS, 04/14/22) – 6,017 (33,216) [NSW] Pocky & Rocky Reshrined (Natsume Atari, 04/21/22) – 5,747 (New)

eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 therefore dominates the ranking in its two versions, confirming the success of the Konami series with the Japanese public.

eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 in an official illustration

Among the other new entries, in the top ten we also find Yomawari 3 in fifth place, Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters in eighth place and Pocky & Rocky Reshrined in tenth place.

Hardware ranking

Switch OLED Model – 32,916 (1,619,662) Switch – 16,389 (18,215,283) PlayStation 5 – 15,789 (1,336,473) Switch Lite – 8,185 (4,688,271) Xbox Series S – 5,459 (88,678) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,892 (231,874) Xbox Series X – 566 (95,856) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 205 (1,185,272) PlayStation 4 – 12 (7,819,445)

Nintendo Switch has sold a total of 57,490 units for the entire family of consoles, PS5 arrives at 17,681 units per week and Xbox Series X | S at 6,025.