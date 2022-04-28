The Walt Disney studio attended CinemaCon and showed all the films arriving in cinemas between Pixar, Marvel and 20th Century Studios. Not to mention the very first look at the Avatar sequel.

At Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas, during CinemaCon, Disney’s head of film distribution, along with Marvel Studios president and Avatar producer Tony Chambers, Kevin Feige and Jon Landau respectively they showed all the upcoming Disney movies.

Among the most anticipated films of 20th Century Studios is the new Avatar film and the feature film by David O. Russel. This new film will arrive on November 3rd and it’s called Amsterdam. Event attendees have could watch some pictures from the filmwhich appears to be a romantic crime about three friends who find themselves at the center of one of the greatest secret conspiracies in American history and sees in the cast:

Christian Bale

Margot Robbie

John David Washington

Alessandro Nivola

Andrea Riseborough

Anya Taylor-Joy

Chris Rock

Matthias Schoenaerts

Michael Shannon

Mike Myers

Taylor Swift

Timothy Olyphant

Zoe Saldana

Rami Malek

Robert De Niro

While for Avatar 2, the latter will arrive in the Italian cinemas on 14 December and it’s called Avatar: The Way of Water, and it will tell the story of Sully’s family and the danger that pursues them.

Marvel instead focused on Doctor Strange 2, arriving on May 4th and which sees the Doctor going through alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a new and mysterious villain.

Finally we see Pixar, which has focused all its attention on Lightyear – The true story of Buzz, which will be released on June 15 and tells the origins of the astronaut you learned about with Toy Story. It will be directed by Angus MacLane and produced by Galyn Susman, while the soundtrack is made by the same Up and The Batman: Michael Giacchino.