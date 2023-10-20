London (AFP)

Japanese international winger Kaoru Mitoma has extended his contract with his English club, Brighton, which will keep him in its ranks until 2027, putting an end to speculation about his future.

The former Kawasaki Frontale player joined the southern club in 2021 and spent the 2021-2022 season with Belgian club Saint-Geloise on loan.

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi said in a statement: “This is great news. Kaoru is our best player.”

Mituma (26 years old) began his adventure with Brighton at the beginning of August 2022, and scored 13 goals and made 12 assists in 52 matches in various competitions.

Mitoma holds the record for the most goals in one season for a Japanese player, as he scored 7 goals in the 2022-2023 season, surpassing by one goal the previous record held by Shinji Okazaki and Shinji Kagawa.

Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League standings last season, which qualified it to participate on the continent for the first time in its history in the European League “Europa League”.

Mitoma is shining this season, as he scored 3 goals and made assists in 8 league matches, leading Brighton to sixth place ahead of the expected confrontation against Manchester City, the defending champion, noting that the latter has expressed interest in the Japanese player.