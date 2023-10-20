As of this week, Digit is another Amazon worker. This humanoid robot has begun a testing period at a robotics research and development center south of Seattle. In a demo before a group of international journalists, Digit walks slowly but determinedly towards a yellow box. He stretches his legs and extends both his arms towards her. He picks it up with hooks that imitate hands, turns around and walks towards a table where he releases it. To just get started in this job, Digit doesn’t seem to do it badly. However, a priori it is a bit slow and clumsy compared to a human.

Amazon has more than 750,000 robots that work with its employees, who number one million worldwide. They help move, sort, identify and package customer orders. Digit is the first whose shape imitates that of a human being. At the moment, his job at the robotics center is to help employees with recycling containers, “a very repetitive process,” according to the company.

This android has been designed by company Agility Robotics. The technology director of this company, Jonathan Hurst, highlights that “it moves more like a person than the stereotype of a rigid robot. “That makes it a more effective robot in a world built for people,” he adds. It measures 175 centimeters, weighs about 65 kilograms and can carry up to 16 kilograms, according to Agility Robotics on its website.

At the moment, the movements it can perform are much more limited than those performed by Boston Dynamics robots, which often make headlines for their way of running, jumping and tumbling. Digit is capable of picking up and putting down objects of different sizes and weights. In addition, he can walk forward, backward and sideways, turn around, walk crouching, stretch or bend. His creators claim that he can move across grass, rocks and curbs.

Agility Robotics is not the only company that designs this type of humanoid robots. Other companies like Figure AI, 1X, Apptronik and tesla They also work on this type of machines, which are increasingly more advanced. Improvements in computer vision and machine learning mean, for example, that androids can move in different environments with precision and perform tasks such as grasping objects. Among the advantages of these two-legged robots, their drivers cite that they can move more easily on ramps, stairs and unstable terrain, in addition to entering small spaces and crouching or stretching while working.

“The best robot is collaborative,” said Tye Brady, Chief Technology Officer of Amazon Robotics, this Thursday at an event in Seattle to which EL PAÍS has been invited by the e-commerce giant. The expert assures that machines like Digit can help people solve problems: “Those repetitive and mundane tasks can be done by a robot and, in fact, it does them better. “It is a beautiful collaboration between machine and humans working together.”

Problems in warehouses

Amazon has been in the spotlight several times in recent years for “a stressful employment system with constant monitoring of productivity,” as reported by The New York Times in 2021. A report published that same year by the Center for Strategic Organization indicated that injury rates at Amazon were double those of the warehousing sector and that serious injuries were 80% higher than the industry average in 2020.

The company does not offer figures on the number of workers affected by a possible replacement of robots like Digit, if any, since, as they explain, workers normally perform several tasks and may change jobs. Brady defends that with the arrival of machines to Amazon’s infrastructure “incident rates were 15% lower in Amazon Robotics facilities than in non-robotized ones in 2022,” but denies that this could lead to the company needing less staff. “We are deploying robotic technology capable of undertaking physically demanding activities, thus promoting safety in our operations,” stated the expert.

The company argues that, as it relies on robots and automation to alleviate the physical burden of work, improve ergonomics and increase safety, the role of humans also changes. This is stated by Emily Vetterick, director of Amazon Robotics, who assures that “an employee can go from working in one position to supervising the operation of several positions or several robots.” Since Amazon introduced robots into its operations, it claims to have created more than 700 new types of jobs that did not exist before.

After Digit picks up a box from a shelf and leaves it somewhere else, a person would have to take action, as Vetterick explained. Flesh and blood workers also play a fundamental role when something goes wrong. In the demo that EL PAÍS attended, Digit dropped a box on the floor and was not able to pick it up. Shortly after, an Amazon employee put it back on his site.

For Julie Shah, professor of aeronautics and astronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), “the best way to optimize the performance of a human-robot team is to develop robots that are active collaborators and that help a human know its capabilities.” , limitations and behaviors. The question is not how to mitigate the problem of robots taking people’s jobs, but how to make the most of people with the technology we have,” she stated.

Although more and more machines invade the facilities of the e-commerce giant, Brady does not believe that warehouses and distribution centers will be fully automated in the future. “We don’t think it’s practical to develop technology where customers can’t benefit from the skills and processes that people do well. The investments we are making in the field of robotics are based on the principle that these systems can work in collaboration with working people, and that is how we conceive the long term,” she says.

