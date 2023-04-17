Makita the Japanese giant of industrial sector in the manufacture of tools of great power has caught the attention of many after launching the first portable microwave oven.

This eye-catching item aimed at construction and other wear-and-tear trades was named as Makita MW001G. This was designed with an industrial approach since it is built to work under certain types of conditions and its battery functionality makes it an interesting piece.

Among its features, the Japanese manufacturer, Makita explains that MW001G It has a range of up to 8 minutes with a power of 500 watts with which you can heat various dishes and coffee during your daily work.

Likewise, Makita has provided its portable microwave with various typical characteristics of the brand, such as the traditional green color, a robust casing and the compatibility of its interchangeable battery system between all types of portable machines in the line.

Makita MW001G has a total weight of 8 kilograms and although it is not the most powerful microwave on the market, it is undoubtedly a very wise answer for various construction sectors or as a picnic item.

Makita MW001G is compatible with materials from other brand tools

Regarding the price, Makita has launched its product in the Japanese market with a line price of 71 thousand 500 yen, around 10 thousand Mexican pesos.