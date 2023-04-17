Sdp | Antti Lindtman is aiming for the chairmanship of Sdp

“When there is fire and light in the heart, you have to answer in the affirmative,” said Lindtman on Monday.

Sdp’s chairman of the parliamentary group Antti Lindtman runs for Sdp chairman. Lindtman told about it in a Facebook live broadcast on Monday morning.

“When there is fire and light in the heart, you have to answer in the affirmative,” said Lindtman and thanked him for the encouragement he received.

According to Lindtman, Finland’s future looks positive, but it will not happen by itself.

Sdp chairman Sanna Marin has said that he will not seek a further term as chairman at the party’s party meeting to be held in September.