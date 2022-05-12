Nintendo Switch had another great week in the Japanese rankings, with 176,592 units sold overall by the three models on the market. However, the data of PS5 and Xbox Seriesin particular the S model.Let’s see the rankings:

Software sales (week from April 25, 2022 to May 8, 2022)

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 304,588 (New) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 77,330 (695,811) [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 61,209 (153,933) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 41,802 (4,621,427) [PS4] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 26,444 (80,983) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 22,952 (2,635,396) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 20,417 (4,873,950) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 17,309 (3,144,888) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 16,686 (959,773) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 15,235 (2,243,757)

Hardware sales (week from April 25, 2022 to May 8, 2022)

Switch OLED Model – 101,489 (1,721,151) Switch – 53,092 (18,268,375) PlayStation 5 – 46,415 (1,382,888) Switch Lite – 22,011 (4,710,282) Xbox Series S – 10,610 (99,288) Xbox Series X – 3,508 (99,364) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,383 (235,257) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 452 (1,185,724) PlayStation 4 – 81 (7,819,526)

Sony’s consoles have sold a total of 49,798 units, while the new Xbox 14,118, of which more than 10,000 the cheapest model. Of course, these are much lower sales than the competition, but still remarkable considering the difficulties of Xbox in Japan.

Speaking of software, Nintendo Switch Sports has taken the top spot, with 304,588 units sold. It is probably set to become a new millionaire hit from Nintendo. Followed by Kirby and the Forgotten Land and eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022, also for Nintendo Switch. The only non-Switch game in the top 10 is the PS4 version of eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022, in fifth place.