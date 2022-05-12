MP’s suggestion was forwarded to the government to increase analysts’ and technicians’ salaries, but withdrawn at the end of the day

THE BC (Central Bank) retreated this Thursday (May 12, 2022) from a suggestion of a provisional measure to readjust the salaries of analysts and technicians by 22%. The proposal was sent earlier by the Sidof (System of Generation and Processing of Official Documents of the Federal Government).

After the information was leaked to the press, the BC released a note saying that it detected inconsistencies in the draft text. So he made his withdrawal.

before, the Signal (National Union of Central Bank Employees) confirmed the proposal and said that the percentage met the demands of the category.

Here is the post obtained by Power 360:



reproduction Reproduction of the document sent by the Central Bank to the federal government; the attachments were sent in secrecy to the Ministry of Economy

The proposal for a provisional measure, in addition to readjusting salaries from June 2022 onwards, provided for the restructuring of the BC specialist career, with a higher education requirement for joining the technical position and changing the name of the analyst position to controller. It also created institutional productivity compensation, compatible with the subsidy regime and a supervisory fee.

THE CVM (Securities Commission) sent a letter to Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) asking that there be no “pay misalignment between public entities”. According to the document, the measure could cause imbalance and significant impacts on public officials. Here’s the intact of the document (169 KB).

“We want to express once again our extreme concern with any attempt to differentiate between public service careers, especially those that make up nuclei with institutions whose mandates are complementary,

such as those that make up the financial core”said the craft.

THE Power 360 has already shown that federal personnel expenses grew above inflation in 8 of the last 13 years, but did not follow the IPCA in the last 2 years. For this reason, civil servants now demand salary readjustments from the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

WAGE ADJUSTMENT

The president had decided to give a 5% readjustment to all civil servants. Five days later, he said that he wanted to give a salary increase, but that the spending ceiling prevented him. The Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, stated that the readjustment was “uncertain”.

The unions did not like the proposal and increased pressure to raise the percentage increase in wages.

On April 26, BC President Roberto Campos Neto defended autonomy “wider” of the monetary authority, which includes administrative and financial independence. Under current law, the Central Bank cannot define, for example, salary readjustments for public servants. The decision is made in the realization of the federal government budget.

Spending on civil servants is the 2nd highest figure in the Union, only behind social security expenses.