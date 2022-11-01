The attacker of Royal Society Takefusa Kubo He is one of the most outstanding footballers in the call announced this Tuesday by Japan for the Qatar World Cup, in which the “blue samurai” will face Spain in the group stage.

Along with Kubo there are other footballers with an important presence in European leagues such as Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco) or Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), according to the list made public today by the Japanese coach, Hajime Moriyasu.

(The anthology goal they call ‘The most beautiful goal in the history of futsal’)

(Barcelona: player runs over a fan with the car, video)

“I have made the best and most complete selection possible, giving importance to our work together so far, to the situation of the players in their clubs and to how we plan to play at the World Cup,” Moriyasu said.

The coach pointed out the “extreme difficulty” in drawing up the list due to the number of valid players in each position for his call, in which the absences of regulars with the national team such as Kyogo Furuhashi or Reo Hatate (both at Celtic FC), Genki Haraguchi (FC Union Berlin) or Yuya Osako (Vissel Kobe).

The aforementioned Kubo and Kamada are among the 19 of the total of 26 called up to make their debut in a World Cup competition.

Among the oldest are the captain Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04) and Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), who are facing their third World Cup, while for goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima (RC Strasbourg), 39, and for winger Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), 36, it will be the fourth date.

Moriyasu, however, could be forced to make a last-minute change before the Japanese team travels to Qatar, due to the various players called up who have suffered recent injuries -including Kubo- and that in many European leagues they compete until a week before the World Cup.

The “blue samurai” have scheduled a friendly match against Canada on the 17th in Dubai, before the World Cup.

Japan will play their first match of the competition in group E on the 23rd against Germany, and will later face Costa Rica on the 27th, and Spain on December 1st.

The list

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (RC Strasbourg, FRA), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu E-pulse, JP) and Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden, BEL).

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo, JP), Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04, ALE), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds, JP), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale, JP), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale, JP), Ko Itakura ( Borussia Monchengladbach, ALE), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield, ING), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart, ALE), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal, ING).

Midfielders and forwards: Gaku Shibasaki (Leganés, ESP), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart, ALE), Junya Ito (Reims, FRA), Takuma Asano (Bochum, ALE), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco, FRA), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting Lisboa , POR), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt, ALE), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus, JP), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton, ING), Daizen Maeda (Celtic FC, ESC), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg, ALE), Ayase Ueda ( Círculo de Brujas, BEL), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Düsseldorf, ALE), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad, ESP).

(Without Piqué: Shakira’s emotional video with her father in the Barcelona hospital)

(Sensational anecdote of Carlos Bilardo with Diego Maradona that is viral)

EFE