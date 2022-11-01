Le Iene 2022 streaming and live TV: where to see the show today, 25 October

Tonight, Tuesday 1 November 2022, in prime time on Italia 1 (9.20 pm) Le Iene is broadcast. The historic program of Italia 1 for this edition sees many new features. The two conductors at the helm of the show are Belén Rodriguez and Teo Mammucari. Accompanying them on stage also the comic presence of the two young talents Max Angioni and Eleazaro Rossi. Where to see Le Iene 2022 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The program will be broadcast tonight, Tuesday 1 November 2022, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, channel 6 of the digital terrestrial system and on key 106 of the Sky decoder.

Le Iene 2022 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs via the internet on PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs. Also on Mediaset Play, or on the official website of Le Iene, you can retrieve the services, jokes and interviews at any time thanks to the on demand function.

Sent

We have seen where to see Le Iene 2022 live on TV and live streaming, but who are the envoys? The services, interviews and jokes will be entrusted, as always, to the reporters of the program: Fabio Agnello, Andrea Agresti, Nic Bello, Cizco, Michele Cordaro, Stefano Corti, Alessandro De Giuseppe, Nicolò De Devitiis, Sebastian Gazzarrini, Giulio Golia, Giulia Innocenzi, Ismaele La Vardera, Alice Martinelli, Antonino Monteleone, Alessandro Onnis, Nina Palmieri, Gaetano Pecoraro, Luigi Pelazza, Roberta Rei, Filippo Roma, Veronica Ruggeri, Niccolò Torielli, Matteo Viviani, Gaston Zama.