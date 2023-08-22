Japan | The release of water from Fukushima to the Pacific Ocean will begin on Thursday

China and fishermen in the region have opposed the plan.

Japan plans to begin releasing water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.

The prime minister of the country told about it Fumio Kishida on Tuesday.

About 1.3 million cubic meters of water has accumulated in the area of ​​the Fukushima power plant that was damaged by the tsunami ten years ago. The plan is to drain a maximum of 500 cubic meters of water into the sea per day.

In July, the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA assessed Japan’s plan as safe.

There have also been protests against the release of the waters in South Korea, but the South Korean government has not opposed the plan.

The environmental organization Greenpeace claims that the filtration system used is deficient.