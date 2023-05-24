First modification:
Faced with the threat from China and also from North Korea, Japan has taken a historic turn: in December 2022, it announced the doubling of its defense budget by 2027. What are they afraid of in Tokyo?
This is the first time the Japanese defense budget has been increased since World War II.
Chinese growth and the claim of some small islands under Japanese sovereignty makes many Japanese support this remilitarization of the country of the rising sun.
