The US House of Representatives voted to pass a bipartisan bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

And the bill that will now have to be passed by the Senate in order for President Joe Biden to be published into force, 314 deputies voted for it, compared to 117 who voted against it.

Yesterday, the Nikkei index ended a four-day streak of gains, and recorded its biggest decline since April 5, amid profit-taking.

“The market fell yesterday, and that was because of the adjustments made by investment portfolios at the end of the month. Today, investors bought stocks when prices fell,” said Shuichi Arisawa, general manager of investment research at Iwai Cosmo Securities.

price movements

The Nikkei index rose 0.84 percent to close at 31,148.01 points, after it started trading on a decline, and the index’s gains accelerated after the news that the US House of Representatives approved a bill to suspend the debt ceiling.

The broader Topix index rose 0.88 percent to 2,149.29 points.

SoftBank Group rose 4.57 percent to become the top gainer on the Nikkei index.

Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.81 percent after the automaker said it would invest an additional $2.1 billion in its new battery plant in North Carolina, in the United States, in an effort to tap growing demand for electric vehicles.

In total, 143 stocks rose on the Nikkei index, 76 stocks declined, while six stocks remained unchanged.