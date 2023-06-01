Giulia Tramontano found dead: here’s where the boyfriend hid the body and how unfortunately the 29-year-old died

A decisive turning point has come in the last few hours on the harrowing story of Julia Tramontano, the 29-year-old pregnant woman, who appeared to be missing. At one in the morning on Thursday 1 June, the boyfriend decided to confess to the crime and then to indicate where her body was.

A news that has thrown pain and discouragement into everyone’s hearts, this because many hoped that in reality there could be a happy ending. All of Italy was with the breathless for Julia.

The turning point in the case came on the evening of Wednesday 31 May, when the investigators decided to register Alessandro Impagnatiello in the register of suspects for the crime of aggravated crime.

The 30-year-old who works as a barman, had denounced his disappearance on the evening of Sunday 28 May. From his telling the officers about her, he said the girl wasn’t home when she got home from work and that they had had a discussionas he had discovered a parallel relationship of hers.

On the evening of Wednesday and Thursday 1 June, perhaps cornered by the Carabinieri, he therefore decided to to confess All. He explained that it ended the life of wife and son which she carried in her womb. She would hit her with several slashing. Furthermore, he would also have tried to hide everything, using the flames.

The discovery of the body of Giulia Tramontano

At the end of his story, Alessandro Impagnatiello also explained to the agents where he had taken Giulia when she was now lifeless. He hid it in Via Monte Rosain a gapbehind a building that houses some garages.

Furthermore, from routine checks, the boy would have transported her to that place with his car. In fact, it is right inside the vehicle that they found some traces organic and it was probably the latter, ad frame him.

Alessandro is now in state of detention and turns out to be accused of: aggravated voluntary crime, concealment of the body and also termination of pregnancy without the mother’s consent.

From what has emerged it could be that the motive behind this heartbreaking affair is to be traced back to discussion that the two had a few days earlier. Giulia unfortunately had discovered a parallel relationship and probably the dispute is resulted in a crime.