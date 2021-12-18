Lakbira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

The Japanese pavilion at Expo 2020, with its facade that combines the Arab arabesque style and the art of origami, welcomes visitors with a lot of dazzling through a visual and sensory journey to go through a different experience through 6 stages that take them to what the nature of the universe has become due to human hands and its abnormal practices. Through modern technologies and fog threads, Japan appears in the distant past with an explanation confirming its people’s connection to nature and their pride in it, and their inspiring stories with flowers.

Facing Challenges with Art and Creativity (Photo by Afzal Sham)

life lab

Upon entering the pavilion, the elements of sustainability stand out, as it offers many solutions to conserve water, and raises the alarm bell for the fashion industry. Through the smart phone, you choose the language and start your tour, and after completion, you leave a message summarizing your impression and submitting proposals for some challenges facing the universe that will be taken into consideration to formulate the ideas of “Expo 2025”, which will be held in Osaka – Kansai, Japan. The pavilion’s organizers believe that it is important to think of a bright future for all, and to solve issues together for a better tomorrow, where feelings intersect and stories of beautiful encounters are generated to search for how to move towards the future. Smartphones, designed for specific purposes, track visitors and identify the most prominent scenes and shows that they liked, to use this data and collect it later in a simplified display that highlights their visit to the pavilion.

Innovations for sustainable solutions

change industry

The pavilion works to enhance Japan’s presence in the Middle East region and across the global community, improve the inbound tourism sector, highlight Japan’s historical legacy and establish a new legacy to foresee the future, and provide opportunities for talent. It provides visitors with awareness of sustainable architecture and the equipment of environmentally friendly systems deployed in it, including environmentally friendly clothing, which shimmers and changes color whenever the sun touches it, in order to stimulate thinking about the extent of pollution caused by the fashion industry, which is one of the most polluting causes of the environment in the world. Chemicals are harmful in the water, and cause more carbon emissions than international flights and seas.

innovation

Japanese innovation is not just about cutting-edge technology, it is a collection of inspirational resources drawn from nature, culture, customs and traditions. Visitors explore modern Japan and its future through a set of elaborate miniature models, using everyday objects to stimulate thinking and tackle big issues, such as using “dominos” to predict the coming of a tsunami, or talking about the possibility of growing citrus fruits in space, reuse, and finding alternatives to mitigate waste. , and other creations. This scene discusses 4 themes, which are land, space, city and sea.

nature

Visitors experience distinctive experiences in the Japan Pavilion through 6 scenes, including: “Get to know Japan.” Japan has always lived in fear and harmony with its harsh natural environment. This exhibition presents “The Story of Encounters” that showcases the country’s pure landscapes by watching videos and expressions embodying the culture of Japan that has developed in a unique way, by combining ideas, visions and external skills while preserving its national identity. As economic growth and globalization pose new challenges to Japan and the world as a whole, visitors learn about them, walking through an endless room of mirrors, combining their images with the social and environmental challenges the world faces today.

Foreseeing the future

The developed Japanese culture is the result of a set of internal conditions and external influences that contributed to its development through a long process of learning, during which ideas were adopted and reinterpreted, in line with customs and traditions, and the establishment of a vision that embodies reality throughout all eras of history until today. Looking ahead, Japan maintains its position as a global incubator, where ideas, values ​​and trends converge to integrate them and launch new innovations.

Challenges and opportunities

Through many wonderful scenes, which the visitor identifies with, the Japan Pavilion discusses the pollution of the seas with plastic bags and the pollutants thrown into it, the migration of birds and animals, forest burning and desertification, famine, poverty and fragility, and environmental, sound and psychological pollution. All of these things lead to climate change.

Better Tomorrow

The pavilion begs the question: What can be done to save the planet? How can a healthy planet be passed down for generations? Through its flights, the pavilion invites visitors to change some of their behaviors towards the environment for a better tomorrow, betting on changing thought, culture and lifestyle, and urging to overcome differences to save the planet.