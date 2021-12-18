Dubai (Union)

Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, visited the Republic of Panama pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is held under the slogan “An Introduction to Infinite Opportunities in Panama”, and was received by Her Excellency Annie Lam Chung, Director of the Pavilion.

Through a virtual reality trip, Her Excellency learned more details about the Panama Canal, the vital water link between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, the importance of this country as a linking point between the Americas and the world, and its impact on international trade for several centuries, making it an ideal gateway for the private sector to reach all parts of America. Latin.

Her Excellency discussed with those in charge of the pavilion the efforts to work for the environment and the climate, and listened to a detailed explanation of Panama’s nationally determined contributions as part of its commitment to work for climate, and its plans to reduce emissions from the energy sector by 11.5% from the normal business situation by 2030, i.e. by 10 Millions of tons of carbon dioxide between 2022-2030, and by 24% by 2050, or 60 million tons between 2022-2050. She learned about plans to restore 50,000 hectares of forest, which would absorb nearly 2.6 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2050.