Japan | Japan prepares to destroy North Korea’s satellite

According to the assessment of the Japanese administration, it is an intercontinental ballistic missile, which the North Korean leadership calls a “satellite”.

in Japan take North Korea’s announced intentions to launch a satellite into orbit around the Earth very seriously. The Japanese Ministry of Defense announced on Monday morning Finnish time that it has started preparations to destroy missiles or satellites launched from North Korea.

According to Reuters and AFP, North Korea notified the Japanese Coast Guard between Sunday and Monday that it plans to launch a satellite between Tuesday, May 30 and Sunday, June 11.

On April 14, North Korea announced that it had completed and tested a new ballistic missile that uses solid rocket fuel. A week later, the country’s leader, a dictator Kim Jong-un said he accepted the country’s first of launching a spy satellite into space.

of Japan The Ministry of Defense announced on Monday morning that it plans to use the SM-3’s Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to destroy missiles launched from North Korea.

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and chief of staff Hirokazu Matsumon according to North Korea’s satellite or missile launch would violate the resolution of the UN Security Council. Kishida said that this is a major issue that affects the safety of Japanese citizens.