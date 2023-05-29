The UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverley, visited in the last few days Colombia to meet him government of President Gustavo Petro and talk about issues such as climate change problems, the peace agreement and deforestation in the jungle.

UK Chancellor arrived in the country on Friday, May 19 after his visit to Jamaica. Cleverly landed in Colombia as part of her tour of Latin America and the Caribbean, where she talks with governments about the projects that are carried out in the region and strengthens relations with Latin American countries.

Alvaro Leyva, Foreign Minister of Colombia, and the British Ambassador to Colombia, George Hodgson, were in charge of receiving the chancellor of the United Kingdom, who visited various regions of the country such as Guaviare, Cartagena and the top Cerro Azul.

British Chancellor during his visit to Guaviare.

I will speak to government ministers about what else we can do to support their path to permanent peace.

In addition, James Cleverly had a meeting last Sunday with the president Gustavo Petro in the House of Nariño, where they discussed the peace agreements and announced the ‘UK-Colombia Action Plan’ project that seeks to help the Colombian economy go in a green and sustainable direction.

“The UK Government recognizes that this is work that is still in progressthat there is still a need for us to support them, and for let’s support each other. That is partly why I am here and I will speak with the government ministers about what else we can do to support their path towards permanent peace,” the British foreign minister said exclusively with EL TIEMPO.

James Cleverly invited to play shuffleboard and eat fried food



In the last few hours, some images were released where Chancellor James Cleverly is seen practicing one of the most traditional sports in Colombia, taking advantage of his stay in different regions of the country.

George Hodgson, British ambassador in Colombia, was in charge of making a video go viral on his social networks, where the chancellor of the United Kingdom could be observed showing off his skills playing shuffleboard, with various British officials, including Hodgson.

James Cleverly, in the middle of his schedule, was encouraged to play shuffleboard.

“A good memory of the #UKCOL meeting we had with

@JamesCleverly when we challenged him to shuffleboard. He surprised us with his talent in achieving bows and his willingness to try everything. even the ants! What else would they have shown him about Colombian culture?” (sic), wrote the ambassador on his official Twitter account.

But Cleverly, not only dared to show his technique with the shuffleboard in hand, also, he delighted trying the traditional fritanga which is sold in several regions of the country. And not only that, he risked trying the ‘culonas ants’although it was not easy to convince him, as revealed by the British ambassador himself.

In the end, the UK Foreign Secretary he had time to perfect his technique playing shuffleboard and he took a good memory of Colombia, after eating ants with beer in hand.

A good memory of the meeting #UKCOL what we had with @JamesCleverly when we challenge him to play tejo 🇨🇴💥 He surprised us with his talent for making bows and his willingness to try anything – even ants 🐜! What else would they have shown him about Colombian culture? 👇 pic.twitter.com/q2HCIjlhNi — British Ambassador – George Hodgson (@HodgsonGeorge) May 28, 2023

