Japan has more than 14 thousand islands; until 35 years ago it was believed that there were 6 thousand

Due to the advancement of technology, it was discovered that Japan it has 7,273 more islands. Now, to the 6,852 islands that were counted, this new amount must be added; that is, the Asian country has 14,125 islands in total.

According to Univisionthe most recent count of the islands of the Japanese country was made by the Coast Guard in 1987 and it concluded that there were 6,852 islands.

However, the Japan Geospatial Information Authority (GSI) used surveying technology to recount the islands and found more than what was listed.

As reported by Univision the aforementioned technology allows make digital cartography more accurate with respect to map creation.

Said medium added that all the discovered islands have two criteria: a circumference greater than 109 yards and not having been an artificially recovered territory.

Once this finding became known, the news began to spread on the Chinese social network TikTok that two species of dinosaurs live on some of these islands. However, it was quickly concluded that it was fake news.

