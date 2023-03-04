bad and bad for Blue Cross. The team met in its matchday 10 match against Mazatlana squad that had not won in the contest, and ended up falling 3-1 by somersault.
Those led by ‘Tuca’ Ferretti began by winning the game with a goal from Uriel Antuna, and it seemed that they had dominated the game, however, they trusted and Mazatlán ended up liquidating them in three corner kicks.
Here we present the next 5 matches of the Machine in the Clausura 2023.
Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM – Round 11 – Liga MX
What a game awaits Cruz Azul for the following week, when they receive the always uncomfortable visit from the Pumas on the field of the Estadio Azteca.
An even match is expected with emotions on both sides. Goals and good football are expected for the next day.
Cruz Azul vs Atlético San Luis – Round 12 – Liga MX
For matchday 12, the celestial ones will play their second consecutive game at home, when they face the Colossus of Santa Úrsula against Atlético San Luis.
A complicated game is expected for those led by ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, this due to the speed of the rival forwards.
Querétaro vs Cruz Azul – Round 4 – Liga MX
Cruz Azul’s last game in March will be against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro. The pending matchday 4 game will be played next Wednesday, March 29, due to a special permit requested by the Queretaro managers.
Pachuca vs Cruz Azul – Round 13 – Liga MX
Cruz Azul will begin the month of April by visiting the current champion of Mexico, the Tuzos del Pachuca, in one of the most attractive games of the day.
Ricardo Ferretti will seek to end the losing streak against La Bella Airosa, since in the last two games they lost. The last time the Machine beat Pachuca was on May 22, 2021, with a solo goal from Santiago Giménez.
León vs Cruz Azul – Round 14 – Liga MX
Cruz Azul’s fifth game once again will be as a visitor, when on Saturday, April 8, they go to the Nou Camp to measure their strength against the Panzas Verdes del León.
This game will be key for those from La Noria, since at this point in the tournament their destiny in the contest would be defined.
#Schedule #Cruz #Azul #games #loss #Mazatlán
Leave a Reply