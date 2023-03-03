Lor Baibakova: loud music can permanently impair hearing in young people

Hearing loss in young people is far from uncommon, said an audiologist-otorhinolaryngologist, candidate of medical sciences, leading researcher at the department of audiology and pathology of the inner ear of L.I. Sverzhevsky Department of Health of Moscow Elena Baibakova. In an interview with Lenta.ru, she listed the most common causes of hearing loss at this age.

Headphones

One of the most popular causes of hearing loss among young people is the uncontrolled volume of listening to music through headphones, the specialist drew attention. Loud music, especially when combined with subway vibration, exerts a strong damaging pressure. Especially when using headphones without noise cancellation.

If a person exposes himself to such a sound load day after day, it leads to hearing loss at high frequencies, and this is already an irreversible phenomenon, the doctor warned.

I have had patients, young people, whose audiogram was similar to that of people with occupational hearing loss who work with vibration and noise. It’s essentially acoustic trauma. Elena Baibakovaotorhinolaryngologist

Cork

One of the common causes of hearing loss at a young age, according to an ENT doctor, is sulfur plug. It appears when the sulfur mass accumulates in the external auditory canal and soaks when visiting the shower or pool, closing the auditory canal.

The plug is easily removed, and this leads to a complete restoration of hearing. However, in no case should you try to remove it yourself, the doctor emphasized.

Improper brushing

Improper cleaning of the ear can also lead to hearing loss or noise effects, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru warned. For example, when a person sticks a cotton swab into the ear canal, the sulfuric masses penetrate deeper. This prevents their spontaneous removal and leads to the formation of a sulfur plug. In addition, cotton can remain in the ear canal, closing it.

“Some people like to scratch their ears with something sharp – a needle or a rod. Naturally, such a situation can lead to injury to the ear canal and even the eardrum, as well as to inflammation, the development of otitis media and more serious problems, ”Baybakova said.

Under no circumstances should these things be done. Elena Baibakovaotorhinolaryngologist

To clean the ears, it is better to use a tissue or towel wrapped around the little finger, the doctor said. “In order to cosmetically not see sulfur, it is enough to wipe the auricle and the beginning of the ear canal with a napkin. You should not go deeper into the ear, and especially with some improvised objects – this is not safe, ”she explained.

Otitis

Otitis can be different. If inflammation of the external ear occurs, then this is otitis externa. If the inflammation is localized behind the eardrum, where the auditory ossicles are located, this is otitis media. If inflammation spreads to the inner ear, then labyrinthitis develops and hearing loss in this case may also be due to inflammation of the auditory nerve.

“Otitis can develop even because of a common cold. A person’s nasal breathing is disturbed and the auditory tube stops working normally (and the auditory tube connects the nose and ear). If the auditory tube swells, then the pressure inside the ear decreases, which leads to the development of otitis media. By reducing the pressure, there is a violation of the mobility of the auditory ossicles, and this leads to hearing loss, ”the doctor explained.

In severe cases, otitis media can lead to labyrinthitis. This is a complication in which the inner ear becomes inflamed. Sometimes, according to the ENT doctor, it can lead to complete deafness.

Otosclerosis

Otosclerosis is a specific disease that is characteristic of a young age and leads to hearing loss. The cause of this disease is still unknown. Various factors are assumed – a genetic predisposition to the development of the disease, hormonal or autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, the specialist shared. Most often, women suffer from otosclerosis, as it occurs in response to powerful hormonal changes – puberty or pregnancy.

With otosclerosis, the auditory ossicles cease to be mobile. This leads to the fact that a person can develop a pronounced hearing loss, but the beauty is that in many cases a prosthesis can be put in place of the affected bone, which will lead to improved hearing. Elena Baibakovaotorhinolaryngologist

Herpes

Often, hearing loss in young people is also due to herpes. “For example, a person periodically has a cold on his lips, and suddenly for some reason he has hypothermia or a powerful stress factor, which leads to a decrease in immunity, and the virus can damage the auditory nerve,” the specialist gave an example.

Inflammation is accompanied by swelling of the nerve, it ceases to function normally – to send nerve impulses to the brain, and the person’s hearing is reduced. The effectiveness of treatment in this case, as with labyrinthitis, depends on how strong the virus is and how quickly the patient begins to receive adequate treatment.

