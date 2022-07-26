Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Japan | A man convicted of the 2008 massacre was executed in Japan

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 26, 2022
World Europe
The execution was the first this year in Japan, one of the few prosperous nations that still retains the death penalty.

in Japan a man who committed mass murder in Tokyo in 2008 has been executed. This is reported by the news agency AFP. The man killed seven people in total.

A man drove a truck into a large crowd in the Akihabara district, after which he stabbed several people. He was sentenced to death in 2011 and was upheld by Japan’s Supreme Court in 2015.

Japan’s Minister of Justice Yoshihisa Furukawa described the executed as having “carefully prepared” for the massacre and showing “strong intent to kill”.

The executed man was arrested immediately after the incident in 2008, when he himself said: “I came to Akihabara to kill people. It didn’t matter who I killed.”

The man documents his actions on Internet discussion forums, even from behind the wheel. He had also announced his intentions on an internet forum in advance.

Later in court, the man showed remorse and apologized for his crimes.

Due to the mass murder, double-edged knives over 5.5 centimeters long were banned in Japan.

Man was executed by hanging in Japan’s first execution this year.

Japan is one of the few prosperous countries in the world where the death penalty is still in force. In December of last year, three people were executed in Japan.

Executions are carried out by hanging. Those sentenced to death may wait for years in an isolated cell for their execution, which they are told about only a few hours before it takes place.

The practice has faced a lot of international criticism, but the death penalty has strong support among Japanese people.

Recommended

