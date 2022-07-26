Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Nursing | Survey: Almost half consider the possible mass dismissal of nurses to be justified

July 26, 2022
While the issue of mass layoffs is only theoretical, a large part of the citizens are on the side of the caregivers, assesses sociology professor emeritus Harri Melin.

Nurses a possible mass layoff divides Finns’ opinions, according to Uutissuomalainen’s poll.

Of the respondents, 45 percent, or almost half, consider the possible mass dismissal of nurses to be justified. On the other hand, 39 percent of the respondents had the opposite opinion and 16 percent could not take a position on the matter.

While the issue of mass layoffs is only theoretical, a large part of citizens are on the side of the carers, says Tampere University’s professor emeritus of sociology Harri Melin For Utisfinomali.

“The general opinion of citizens is that the salary level of nurses should be raised. The situation might change if the layoffs would lead, for example, to operations being canceled and patients’ lives being put at risk,” says Melin.

The nursing organizations Tehy and Super outlined in May that mass layoffs will be carried out by the beginning of January at the latest, if a settlement with the employer is not reached before then.

One thousand Finns responded to Gallup in June. The margin of error of the study is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.

