The Italian Jannik SinnerNo. 4 in the world, came back after losing by two sets to zero against the Russian Daniil Medvedev (N.3) 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Australian Openthus achieving his first Grand Slam title on Sunday, in Melbourne.

Sinner, who overwhelmed the world's No. 1 Novak Djokovic In the semi-finals, at the age of 22 he becomes the third Italian player to win a Grand Slam title.

Medvedev, for his part, relives the nightmare of 2022, when he also lost the final despite having a two-set advantage over Rafael Nadal.

