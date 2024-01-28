You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Jannik Sinner.
Jannik Sinner.
He beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in five sets.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R D
The Italian Jannik SinnerNo. 4 in the world, came back after losing by two sets to zero against the Russian Daniil Medvedev (N.3) 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Australian Openthus achieving his first Grand Slam title on Sunday, in Melbourne.
Sinner, who overwhelmed the world's No. 1 Novak Djokovic In the semi-finals, at the age of 22 he becomes the third Italian player to win a Grand Slam title.
(Mayra Ramírez, from Sibaté to London: this has been her path to success)
(Moving cry of the national cycling champion, video that goes around the world)
Medvedev, for his part, relives the nightmare of 2022, when he also lost the final despite having a two-set advantage over Rafael Nadal.
(Mario Sabato confesses in Colombia: 'Nairo Quintana's triumph changed my life')
R D
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Jannik #Sinner #Australian #Open #champion
Leave a Reply