First lady spoke about changes to Brazilian electoral legislation; statement was given at an event on gender equality

First lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja, defended gender parity in the National Congress this Tuesday (November 14, 2023). According to the president’s wife Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Brazilian electoral legislation “it has to change”.

Janja also said that quotas for women in parties are no longer sufficient. “We need to fight for seats, electoral legislation has to change and we need to fight for a parliament with parity, 50% by 50%”said the first lady during the event “Women in Power: Strategies for Implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goal to Achieve Gender Equality”, promoted by the Ministry of Women and held at Palácio do Planalto.

During her speech, the first lady stated that it was women who elected Lula in the 2022 elections. She also said that the PT member intends to work together with them for gender equality and cited the number of women in the first tier of Lula’s government.

Originally, the “women’s bench” of the 1st level of government was composed of: Nísia Trindade (Health), Luciana Santos (Science, Technology and Innovations), Anielle Franco (Racial Equality), Margareth Menezes (Culture), Cida Gonçalves (Women), Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation), Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples), Simone Tebet (Planning and Budgeting), Marina Silva (Environment), Daniela Carneiro (Tourism) and Ana Moser (Sport).

Of these, two have already left the government: Ana Moser and Daniela Carneiro. In addition to them, the then president of Caixa Federal, Rita Serrano, was also fired. The 3 positions were occupied by men: André Fufuca, Celso Sabino and Carlos Vieira respectively.

Without mentioning the dismissals of the 3 women, Janja stated that the policy is “complex” It is “force” people to take certain actions. “Sometimes, we think it’s difficult, that we couldn’t have done this or that, but politics is very complex, sometimes it forces us to do something”he said.

Janja also cited the criticism he has received for being too present in government decisions. “The media and politicians criticize me as if I were going beyond what is acceptable as first lady”she stated, but added that her contribution, according to her, is “important” for “reverberate and amplify many other voices and messages”.

EVENT ON GENDER EQUALITY

At the event, the government received female authorities from around the world, such as the former presidents of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, and Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla; and former Prime Minister of Senegal, Aminata Touré.

Brazilian authorities also attended the ceremony. Here is the list:

Cida Gonçalves, Minister of Women;

Márcio Macêdo, chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic;

Marina Silva, Minister of the Environment;

Luiz Marinho, Minister of Labor;

Celina Leão, vice-governor of the Federal District;

Augusta Brito (PT-CE), senator; It is

Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ), federal deputy.

Watch (1h22min):