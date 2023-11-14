Politkovskaya’s children refused to consider Khadzhikurbanov’s pardon as atonement for his guilt.

The children of journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was killed in 2006, Vera and Ilya, refused to consider the pardon of former Interior Ministry officer Sergei Khadzhikurbanov as atonement. Their statement was published by Novaya Gazeta.

According to the Politkovskys, a pardon does not indicate the criminal’s repentance. They also drew attention to the fact that the defendant, sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2014, had not served even half of his sentence.

Ilya and Vera called Khadzhikurbanov’s release unfair and noted that neither the victims in the case nor the editors of Novaya Gazeta were informed about this.

“There is nothing to comment here. There is no one to demand from. It is pointless to seek justice,” the Politkovskys concluded.

Earlier, Anna Politkovskaya’s husband Alexander said that correction would not happen after the amnesty. In his opinion, the pardon of the ex-operative will cause resonance in society for some time.

The pardon of Khadzhikrubanov became known on Tuesday, November 14. His lawyer Alexey Mikhalchik explained that the former operative had already served in the combat zone in Ukraine under the first contract, and now he had signed a new one. Khadzhikurbanov was entrusted with leading a combat unit there.