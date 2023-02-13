Janick Maceta surprised everyone by posting a message on his social networks about intuition after many speculate about the end of his relationship with actor Andrés Wiese

Janick Pot and Andrés Wiese are in the eye of the storm after many netizens point out an alleged end to their romance, since some fans noticed that the couple stopped following each other on Instagram. Well, for a long time, both confirmed their relationship in front of the media in 2022 and from there, they did not stop showing how happy they were and even the trips they made. However, all this view of a solid relationship falls apart due to alleged speculation that this link no longer works. Even the comments on their photos on social networks have been deactivated and they stopped following each other on Instagram.

What did Janick Maceta say in an Instagram story?

After the wave of speculation, Miss Peru 2020 launched some stories on her profile and, in one of these, she issued a strong and direct message that could be related to what she may be living with the renowned actor: “Don’t ignore your intuition. Prayer is your voice, intuition is God’s answer.

This phrase increased the rumors that are now circulating with more force. It is expected that in the next few days, the couple will speak out and come forward to clarify what is happening with their romance.

Janick Maceta and Andrés Wiese stopped following each other on networks

The couple’s followers noticed a detail on the social networks of Janick Maceta and Andrés Wiese and verified that both stopped following each other on Instagram, causing a stir on the platforms.

“Did Janick Maceta and Andrés Wiese finish? They stopped following each other on Instagram and there are no longer comments or likes from both of them on their photos. I discovered this romance through networks, don’t be surprised if we now discover the break in this same way, “he published a Twitter user.

” title=” Users reveal possible rutprua of Andrés Wiese and Janick Maceta. Photo: @ricLaTorreZ/Instagram ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Users reveal possible rutprua of Andrés Wiese and Janick Maceta. Photo: @ricLaTorreZ/Instagram See also 'Gato' Cuba: Ale Venturo suffers a car accident and alarms his followers

How did the love story between Janick Maceta and Andrés Wiese begin?

Social networks exploded after revealing that the former Miss Peru, Janick Maceta, and the popular “Ricolás” were flirting. It turns out that they both “liked” their Instagram photos since December 2021. However, rumors grew when “Love and Fire” caught them together in a restaurant in January of the following year.

Just on June 13, 2022, Janick Maceta decided to make their romance official. “My heart is happy. Everything is fine, I don’t talk much about my private life, but, thank God, everything is fine (…). We are very low profile, we do not go out much either, and I think we are both very well, calm, “she declared.

The message that Janick Maceta sent to Andrés Wiese for his birthday

On December 16, 2022, Andrés Wiese celebrated his 39th birthday and made a publication on his social networks. The comments did not wait and one of the most outstanding was that of Janick Maceta who was encouraged to show her feelings towards the actor. “I (love) you in all the multiverses,” she said. “Thank you for giving me the best day ever, you are the best!!! I love you (I love) you universally”, replied ‘Ricolás’.

Janick Maceta and Andrés Wiese exchange romantic messages on networks. Photo: Andres Wiese/Instagram See also Anthony Aranda after being absent from EEG due to ankle injury: "I can't wait to return"

Erick Elera celebrates the love of Janick Maceta and Andrés Wiese

After learning about the romance between Janick Maceta and Andrés Wiese, the popular actor who plays Joel Gonzales did not hesitate to send his congratulations in his style. “Oh, Ricolás, they are together… I have not gone into depth when I have spoken with him about the subject, but I have told him: ‘Have a nice time, brother’, when you return I hope you enter “There is room at the bottom”; but he is happy, ”he said.