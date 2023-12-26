Gisela left television some time ago; However, his absence not only did not go unnoticed, but became endearing. The popular 'Señito' made viewers vibrate with its dance programs, in which controversial couples such as Christian Domínguez and 'Chabelita' and Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda were also formed in 'El gran show' and 'Reinas del show' , respectively.

Gisela hosted 'The Great Show' and did not rule out returning. Photo: LR composition/YouTube/Cristian Rivero/Instagram/Gisela Valcárcel

Will Gisela Valcárcel return to television?

A constant among many is about the possible return of the 'Mr.' on the small screen. Given this, the host made a live broadcast on Instagram, in which several of her asked her to return: “Come back to Saturdays”, “Giselita, beautiful as always, we miss you”, “Gisela promises that you will return to TV next year”, “Make your dance competition show Giselita”, are just some of the comments.

Upon insistence, Gisela left open the possibility of returning: “There are several projects for next year”, was one of the first answers to the most repeated question. For now, It is unknown if Gisela will return with a dance contest or another program on América TV.

Gisela Valcárcel's Age

Gisela is 60 years old. He was born on January 26, 1963 in La Victoria, Lima. She started in the entertainment world as a vedette and later hosted 'Aló, Gisela', with which she became famous for the high levels of viewership that she achieved thanks to telephone contests and interviews. Later she ventured into dance programs such as 'Dancing for a Dream', 'The Dream Show', 'The Great Show', 'Operation Triumph', 'The Artist of the Year' and others. She, like Magaly Medina, is considered one of the most influential people in Peru, according to the Power Survey in 2009.​