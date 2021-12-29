Ignore comments! After a year of hard work, Janet Barboza took a vacation to relax, so she decided to leave the country. Thus, the conductor of America today, decided to visit Spain.

During her stay in the old continent, the popular ‘rulitos’ did not hesitate to record a fun dance on TikTok to say goodbye to the year, and then share it on her Instagram account; However, she did not imagine the comments she would receive, where she was compared to ‘Tilín’.

As is known, Janet Barboza constantly receives countless criticisms on social networks from her detractors. However, she has assured that she does not take it more importantly.

“That granny! Very power! “,” Please do not dance “,” That, ding “, are some of the comments left by Internet users.

Janet Barboza suffers a spectacular fall live and her companions do not help her

Janet Barboza starred in a hilarious moment on the set of America today. What happened? Right after issuing a note on December 27, the presenter tripped and fell, waiting for one of her classmates to help her up.

However, none of them bothered to support her, so she indignantly expressed: “In this place there is no companionship.”

Janet Barboza responds to doctor who said she had had more than 30 surgeries

The host of America today Janet Barboza did not remain silent before the comment of a surgeon, who said that between Edson Dávila, ‘Giselo’, and she underwent 30 and 35 surgeries.

“You, as a doctor, don’t seem like a lightness to you. You say that I had more than 30 surgeries… I don’t want to think that you are another Judas. In this program, we have given you the opportunity and I dare say that you join the long list of artists that I have discovered ”, said the presenter.