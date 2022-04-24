“America today” generated controversy after the abrupt departure of Melissa Paredes from driving after the ampay with Anthony Aranda, in addition to the various comments made by the drivers about their former partner. However, this 2022, the show seems to have come recharged by presenting Brunella Horna as the new pull; before it, Janet Barboza assured that they are like a family.

In an interview with GV Producciones, the popular ‘Retoquitos’ commented on the love she has for her work team. “Ethel, Brunella, Edson, Christian (and I) are a family with conflicting opinions, but one that respects, accepts and loves each other. Y if someone wants to mess with one of us, the rest of us are there, acting as a shield, because that is what families do” he stated.

He also expressed his pride at seeing how Brunella Horna has managed to function as a driver at only 25 years of age. “In these months your work has earned my respect. She is a young girl, but consistent with what she says and does, she takes . On TV you have to be prepared to give and receive, and Brunella is, ”she indicated.

Janet Barboza considers the “America Today” team like family. Photo: Janet Barboza/Instagram.

YOU CAN SEE: Janet Barboza to Melissa Paredes about her dismissal after ampay: “It’s not true and you know it”

Janet Barboza on infidelity: “Rehabilitated infidels hardly exist”

The driver Janet Barboza was encouraged to comment on the infidelities in couples and recalled that she came to experience it firsthand. “Whoever is unfaithful to you is because he doesn’t love you (…). I can talk about it because I got over it. Rehabilitated infidels hardly exist”he warned.

He also assured that he cannot put everyone in the same bag. “I cannot say that I do not believe in men, nor that I am distrustful, because it cannot be said that all men are the same (…). I do believe that there are faithful men, but I think it depends a lot on how they were raised and how mature they are, “said the also businesswoman who maintains a current relationship with Miguel Bayona.

Janet Barboza clarified that she does not intend to “wash the face” of anyone after Aldo Miyashiro’s infidelity scandal. Photo: composition/ Instagram capture

Janet Barboza is not hesitant about pichangas

After the ampay of Aldo Miyashiro with the communicator Fiorella Retiz, the pichangas have been involved in the controversy. It was precisely in these situations where both characters frequented each other, since Retiz covered the matches of the Once Machos team. Faced with this, Janet Barboza was asked what she thought about this game.

“I have not had a bad experience, but I am the first to tell women not to let their partners play pichangas. I think a lot of men together in one place (are) a lot of testosterone and they become more likely to be tempted,” Barboza said.