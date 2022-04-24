Rigoberto Urán and Julian Alaphilippe: video of the fall in Liège

The French Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) and the Colombian Rigoberto Urán were two of the victims of the massive fall that occurred 60 kilometers from the finish line of Liège-Bastogne-Liègeso they abandoned the mythical race.

“Julian is in the ambulance. He obviously gave up. He is conscious, he can move his legs and he feels severe pain in his back,” said France Télévisions presenter Alexandre Pasteur.

It may interest you: (Martha Bayona, silver in the keirin of the Cup of Nations)

About thirty runners were involved in the fall. Among the other affected runners, the French Romain Bardet (DSM) and Urán (EF Education).

Alaphilippe was taken by ambulance to a hospital and after tests he has two broken ribs, a fractured scapula and is being treated for pneumothorax.

Urán is fine, just a cut on his right eyebrow.



This was the fall.