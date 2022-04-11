One of the main suspects in the scandal Wirecard, Jan Marsalek, wanted by Interpol after the spectacular bankruptcy of the financial company in 2020could be found in Moscow, under the surveillance of the Russian secret services, the German daily said on Monday Bill.

Located in early 2021, this Austrian “would have hidden in a particularly safe neighborhood in Moscow where he is perhaps still living (…) in the custody of Putin’s secret services, the FSB,” the German newspaper stated.

Wirecard, the German leader in digital payments, collapsed in June 2020 when its directors confessed that 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) of assets — a quarter of the total — didn’t really exist.

This bankruptcy was, as the German government itself admitted, “the biggest financial scandal” in the country’s history. bild states that the Russian intelligence services proposed last year to their German counterparts to “interrogate the suspect”, Former Wirecard number 2, wanted for almost two years.

German agents present in Moscow asked their superiors for “instructions as to whether a meeting with Marsalek had to take place.” The leadership of the BND, the German intelligence services, would not have given an answer, although the government was “informed”.

Former CFO of Wirecard, Jan Marsalek, 42, has long been suspected of being linked to Russian interests and of having benefited from complicity in various secret services.

The ‘Financial Times’ had indicated that Marsalek was in contact with the Russian military intelligence service. According to Bild, Marsalek would have dedicated himself, from the beginning of his flight, to the “selling of Sputnik V vaccines”, the anticovid drug developed by Russia, and would maintain relations with “paramilitary mercenaries”.

