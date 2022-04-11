Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Nairo Quintana talks about the accident in the Tour of Turkey, video

April 11, 2022
in Sports
Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana.

The Colombian fell to 80th place overall.

Australian Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) imposed his speed in the sprint to win the second stage of the Tour of Turkey disputed between Selçuk and Alaçati with a route of 156.4 km, second victory of the season that gives him the prize of dressing in the leader’s jersey, while Nairo Quintana crashed and dropped to 80th place.

Ewan, well launched by his men, burst 80 meters from the line and could only be fifth, losing the blue leader’s jersey.

The Cantabrian Miguel Ángel Fernández (Global 6) entered the fight again, who got the eighth place.

The Colombian entered off the hook after suffering a fall 3 km from the finish line
Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic), who suffered damage to his left shoulder, but without serious consequences.

The boyacence cyclist was able to get on the bike to complete the stage, gave up ground and is 80th overall, one minute 58 seconds behind the leader.

“We will continue in the race. I crashed twice, but the last one was the hardest. We have lost time, but the objectives are still the same”. he said she.

