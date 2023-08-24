The first dates of the South American Qualifiers for the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 World Cup are approaching, where the Colombian National Team will make its presentation against the Venezuelan team.

Néstor Lorenzo’s team will begin their journey to the world cup next Thursday, September 7, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla.

James Rodríguez would be called up for the World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10

For this reason, many fans wonder about the participation of some figures, such as James Rodríguez.

The sports journalist Pipe Sierra assured on his Twitter account that James Rodríguez would be called up for the World Cup qualifiers, a statement he makes based on the fact that, apparently, Brazil’s Sao Paulo would have already been notified.

“Sao Paulo has already received the letter from the Federation, notifying the Brazilian team that James Rodríguez is on the shortlist of the Colombian National TeamSierra wrote.

The journalist also detailed that, no later than the other week, which begins on August 28, Néstor Lorenzo’s call for the qualifying rounds will be officially announced.

Similarly, it has been reported that the respective clubs have also been notified of the participation of players such as Radamel Falcao García, from Rayo Vallecano, and Juan Fernando Quintero, from Racing Club.

🚨 #SãoPaulo He has already received the letter from the Federation notifying the Brazilian team that James Rodríguez (32) is on the prelist of the Colombian National Team 🇨🇴 👀 Néstor Lorenzo’s call for the start of the playoffs will be announced no later than next week pic.twitter.com/KNETpfW9zY —Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) August 22, 2023

